PROGRESS CONTINUES ON WARRIOR HOTEL PROJECT

WORK ON RESTORING SIOUX CITY’S HISTORIC WARRIOR HOTEL IS CONTINUING WITH COMPLETION NOW ABOUT A YEAR AWAY.

ALEX CHERUBIN, VICE PRESIDENT OF RESTORATION IOWA, IS OVERSEEING THE $73 MILLION DOLLAR PROJECT:

CHERUBIN SAYS EFFORTS ARE BEING TAKEN TO RESTORE THE ORIGINAL LOOK OF THE VENERABLE STRUCTURE WHICH WILL BE A 148 ROOM MARRIOTT AUTOGRAPH HOTEL:

THE WARRIOR, LOCATED AT 6TH AND NEBRASKA STREETS, WAS BUILT IN 1930 BUT CLOSED IN 1976.

AROUND 100 LOCAL CONSTRUCTION WORKERS ARE WORKING ON THE WARRIOR AND THE ADJOINING 106-YEAR-OLD DAVIDSON BUILDING, WHICH IS PART OF THE RESTORATION PROJECT:

HOTEL MANAGERS WILL BE HIRED IN THE COMING MONTHS AND THEN NEXT YEAR, AROUND THREE MONTHS OR SO BEFORE THE WARRIOR OPENS, STAFF WILL BE HIRED AND TRAINED TO RUN THE NEW GRAND HOTEL.