SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE IDENTIFIED THE MAN WHO DIED IN A MOTORCYCLE CRASH TUESDAY EVENING IN THE 3100 BLOCK OF MEMORIAL DRIVE.

POLICE SAY 23-YEAR-OLD THOMAS “T.J.” OLESON OF SIOUX CITY DIED FROM INJURIES HE SUSTAINED AFTER HIS MOTORCYCLE LEFT THE ROAD AND STRUCK A LIGHT POLE.

INVESTIGATORS SAY OLESON WAS TRAVELING AT A HIGH RATE OF SPEED WHEN THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED.

HE WAS TAKEN TO MERCY ONE HOSPITAL AND DIED FROM HIS INJURIES A SHORT TIME LATER.