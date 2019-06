SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY A MOTORCYCLIST WAS KILLED TUESDAY NIGHT IN A ONE VEHICLE CRASH.

POLICE WERE CALLED TO THE 3100 BLOCK OF MEMORIAL DRIVE AT 5:41 P.M. WHERE THEY SAY THE DRIVER WAS TRAVELING AT A HIGH RATE OF SPEED, LEFT THE ROAD AND STRUCK A LIGHT POLE.

THE MOTORCYCLE RIDER WAS TAKEN TO MERCY ONE HOSPITAL AND DIED FROM HIS A SHORT TIME LATER.

THE NAME OF THE VICTIM HAS NOT BEING RELEASED.