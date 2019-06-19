Iowa Terminates Volleyball Coach Bond Shymansky

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa Athletics Department announced Wednesday the termination of head volleyball coach Bond Shymansky, for cause. The announcement was made by Gary Barta, Henry B. and Patricia B. Tippie Director of Athletics Chair.

The termination is due to the determination by the university, following an independent investigation by an outside law firm, of a major violation of NCAA rules. The violation includes intentionally providing an impermissible benefit to a prospective student-athlete, who went on to compete for the UI volleyball program and is now a former student-athlete.

Upon the conclusion of the internal investigation, Iowa self-reported the violation to the NCAA and is cooperating in the process.

“We take NCAA violations very seriously, and have acted in a fair and decisive manner,” said Barta. “We will continue to work with the NCAA in regard to our self-report to reach a conclusion in this matter as swiftly as possible.”

Barta announced that Vicki Brown, who was named interim head coach on May 20, 2019, will remain in that role for the 2019-20 volleyball season. Brown was named associate head coach in April, 2017.

Shymansky was named head volleyball coach on Feb. 3, 2014, posting a 78-83 record in five seasons.

Per request from the NCAA, Iowa will refrain from comment on this matter during the investigation. The NCAA will release its findings upon conclusion of its investigation.