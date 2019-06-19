CONSTRUCTION OF SIOUXLAND EXPO CENTER BEGINS

After years of planning and revamping, construction of the long awaited Siouxland Expo Center is now underway.

A groundbreaking ceremony took place Wednesday on the 700 block of South Lafayette in the old South Bottoms area of town near the former Stockyards.

Project Board Chairman Dirk Lohry says the 104,000 square foot multi-purpose building will be used for recreational activities as well as agricultural and major community events:

The facility will include an 80,000-square foot expo hall/sports arena, space for a future climbing wall, two conference room/classrooms, locker rooms, a concession and kitchen area, and will house the Sioux City Parks and Recreation offices.

It’s original concept had it planned as an equestrian arena and ag expo center to be located on the Woodbury County Fair Grounds in Moville, but Lohry says that changed over time:

The public/private partnership announced a major naming rights grant at the ceremony.

Lohry says Great Southern Bank will be the field sponsor with all recreational activities held at the facility to take place on Great Southern Bank Field.

The field is the size of a regulation soccer field, but can be divided into 12 different sizes.

In total, the project has received financial contributions from over 30 businesses in the community.

The building will be owned by the non-profit Siouxland Expo Center and managed by the City of Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department.

The project is anticipated to be completed by June 1st of 2020.