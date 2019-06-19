CEDAR RAPIDS WORKERS WIN UNCLAIMED MILLION DOLLAR LOTTERY PRIZE

A group of co-workers at a Cedar Rapids company has won the $1 million dollar lottery prize in a promotion that came about after another big prize in Iowa had expired without being claimed.

The Iowa Lottery held the prize drawing Wednesday in the “Woo Hoo A Million For You Giveaway,”

An entry that Laurie Ginder of Anamosa made on behalf of her office pool at Collins Aerospace in Cedar Rapids was selected as the promotion’s $1 million winner.

The group of 34 co-workers call themselves The Dream Big Team.

In April, a $1 million Powerball prize expired in central Iowa without being claimed.

Under Iowa law, the money from lottery prizes that expire without being claimed goes into the lottery’s prize pools for future games and promotions.

This is the fifth lottery prize of at least $1 million to be won in Iowa in 2019.