SIOUX CITY DEVELOPS PLAN FOR DEALING WITH EMERALD ASH BORER

THE EMERALD ASH BORER CONTINUES TO TAKE A TOLL ON ASH TREES NATIONWIDE, INCLUDING IOWA.

EVEN THOUGH THE PEST HASN’T BEEN CONFIRMED IN SIOUX CITY YET, THE LOCAL PARKS DEPARTMENT IS DEVELOPING AN ACTION PLAN TO DEAL WITH THE BEETLE WHOSE LARVAE FEEDS ON TISSUE UNDER THE TREE BARK.

PARKS FIELD SUPERVISOR KELLY BACH SAYS THERE ARE FOUR POSSIBLE APPROACHES, INCLUDING A GRADUAL REMOVAL AND REPLACEMENT OF THE CITY’S ASH TREES, WHICH CURRENTLY MAKE UP 28 PER CENT OF SIOUX CITY’S TREE POPULATION.

BACH SAYS YOU MAY ALSO CHEMICALLY TREAT THE TREES AS A PREVENTION MEASURE:

THAT COST WOULD BE $40-$80 PER TREE EVERY ONE TO THREE YEARS.

BACH SAYS ANOTHER OPTION IS TO DO NOTHING AND REMOVE THE TREES AFTER THEY DIE IN YEARS TO COME AFTER THE PEST ARRIVES.

IT’S CURRENTLY IN ABOUT 2/3’RDS OF IOWA’S COUNTIES.

BACH IS SUGGESTING A 4TH TREATMENT OPTION TO THE CITY COUNCIL, WHICH COMBINES THE OTHER THREE IDEAS:

COUNCIL MEMBERS ARE CONCERNED ABOUT TREE REMOVAL CONTRACTORS POSSIBLY TAKING ADVANTAGE OF CITIZENS AND SUGGEST THEY WOULD HAVE TO BE LICENSED AND BONDED WITH THE CITY.

THE PLAN WILL BE MODIFIED IN THE COMING WEEKS AND SUBMITTED TO COUNCIL FOR APPROVAL.