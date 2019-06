SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE IDENTIFIED THE MAN WHO WAS STRUCK AND KILLED BY A VEHICLE AS HE WALKED IN THE 1300 BLOCK OF FLOYD BOULEVARD SATURDAY NIGHT.

POLICE SAY 37-YEAR-OLD FEDERICO CHAVEZ WAS WALKING IN THE ROADWAY WHEN HE WAS STRUCK BY THE NORTHBOUND VEHICLE AROUND 11:30PM.

CHAVEZ WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.

THE DRIVER HAS NOT BEEN IDENTIFIED AND NO CHARGES HAVE BEEN FILED AT THIS TIME.

THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.