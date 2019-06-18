NEW FILM PLANNED ON FORMER SIOUX CITY ZENITH WORKERS WHO LOST THEIR JOBS

In late 1977, Zenith announced that they were closing their electronics manufacturing plant here in Sioux City.
George Lindblade, in association with the local Machinist’s Union, shot a film called “We Didn’t Want it to Happen This Way” which told the story of the 1500 Zenith jobs going overseas and to Mexico.
OC………were taken to. ;23
Now 42 years later, Lindblade says a sequel to this film is being planned:
OC……….follow up on. :18
The rights to the original film have been obtained from the machinists union and next month a crew will come to Sioux City to talk to surviving Zenith workers or their family members:
OC……….their life. :15
Lindblade has begun reaching out to some of those former Zenith workers.
OC…….movies again. ;26
If you worked at Zenith in Sioux City or know someone who did, you may contact Lindblade at 712-255-4346.