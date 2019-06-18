NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE UNVEILS NEW COMPUTER FORECASTING SYSTEM

The National Weather Service is rolling out a new and more powerful computer program as part of their forecast improvement project.

Phil Schumacher, science operation officer at the National Weather Service Office in Sioux Falls, says the new program will integrate a number of services:

Schumacher says they currently use different computer programs with limitations:

Schumacher says the new computers should improve forecasting those “big events”:

The new system, called FV-3, went online last week. The old model will run in parallel until September.

