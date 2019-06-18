CARD SKIMMERS FOUND AT VERMILLION CONVENIENCE STORE

Police in Vermillion, South Dakota are investigating the discovery of two fraudulent credit card “skimmers” at the Pump & Pak, located at 629 Stanford Street in that city.

Alert staff noted customers’ comments about how the countertop card readers did not feel quite right and ultimately found that a “second face” had been installed over the top of the readers.

Vermillion Police retrieved those items as evidence and their investigation is continuing, including determining when the skimmers were installed.

The readers at Pump & Pak are no longer believed to be compromised since the removal of the devices at noon on Sunday.

Customers who recently used the indoor credit card readers at Pump & Pak prior to noon on June 16th should monitor accounts for fraudulent activity and contact their card’s issuing bank.

Persons who believe they are a victim of a crime should contact the Vermillion Police Department at (605) 677-7070.