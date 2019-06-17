TWENTY-SIX SUSPECTS CHARGED WITH FEDERAL GUN CRIME VIOLATIONS

Federal prosecutors announced charges in twenty-six recent gun-related cases at a news conference Monday at the United States Attorney’s Office in Sioux City.

One such individual, Matthew Lynam, a convicted felon who used a firearm to rob two men, was sentenced to 180 months in federal prison Monday in U.S. District Court.

The other 25 defendants have all been charged with various violations of the federal firearms law.

The charges are contained in indictments filed recently in United States District Court in Sioux City.

The cases were brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods

The other suspects indicted include the following:

Oscar Garcia; Andrew Nissen; Jessica Rose Ott; Tanner Earl Lowe; Marcus Swan; Kenneth Petersen; Lucas Osborne; Cole Allen Rongved; Logan Bergenske; Moses Strickland; Anthony Holeyfield; Antwon Holeyfield; Isaac McDonald; Matthew Derrick Guthrie; Traci Lynn Guthrie; Robinson Nguyen; Aaron Michael Hermen; Michael Marshall-Limoges; Hector Andrade; Matthew Lee Fowler; Charles Gail Westfall Jr.; Donald Eugene Rundall III; Jami Lynn Stupka; and Leah Hanson