SALVATION ARMY OFFERS FREE FANS FOR SR. CITIZENS

Summer is getting closer and that means temperatures will be on the rise.

The Salvation Army of Siouxland is offering free fans, one per household, to area senior citizens who are in need of relief from the heat.

The Siouxland Corps is also accepting monetary contributions and donations of fans for those in need.

Senior citizens in need of a fan or those in the community who wish to drop off donations can stop by The Salvation Army of Siouxland, located at 1415 Villa Avenue in Sioux City.

For information about the summer fan program, call 712-255-8836.