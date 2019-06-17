REMEMBERING THE LEGACY OF FRANK LAMERE

A well known member of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska has lost his battle with cancer.

Frank LaMere passed away Sunday evening at the age of 69.

Lance Morgan, the CEO of Ho-Chunk, was a close friend of LaMere and says Frank had been recently diagnosed with bile duct cancer:

In May, LaMere received an honorary doctorate from Nebraska Wesleyan University in recognition of his lifelong work, which included protecting Indian children from being removed from their homes and stopping the sale of liquor in Whiteclay, a reservation border town.

Morgan says LaMere’s work paved the way for Ho-Chunk’s success and other tribal endeavors:

LaMere was also 1st Associate Chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party, plus worked in Sioux City on helping the homeless.

Karen Mackey, Director of the Sioux City Human Rights Commission, says LaMere’s passing is a great loss to our community:

Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott released a statement saying “As a passionate activist for the Native American community, Frank was instrumental in working with elected leaders, law enforcement, the public health sector and non-profits to find solutions to issues that face the Sioux City community and beyond.

His ability to effectively engage people in difficult discussions about drug and alcohol addiction and homelessness over the years was evident in community initiatives like the Siouxland Street Project.

Frank was an advocate for people who need help but don’t know where to turn. Frank was their voice. ”

A statement from LaMere’s son Manape says: ” Our father Frank LaMere crossed over to the other side of this river of Life. We’ll make preparations for his journey in the coming days.”