GRAIN TRAIN DERAILS IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA

Officials with the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad are continuing to investigate a derailment Sunday on tracks near the Dakota and Dixon County border in Nebraska.

Rail officials say an east bound grain train had 9 cars leave the tracks.

Two of those cars toppled on their sides and the others remained upright.

Crews decoupled cars on each side of the derailment Sunday night and moved them out.

The spilled grain is being cleared and the track was expected to reopen by Monday night.

There were no injuries and the cause of the derailment remains under investigation.

