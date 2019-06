A SIOUX CITY RESTAURANT KNOW FOR ITS BUFFET STYLE OF DINING HAS CLOSED ITS DOORS.

THE GOLDEN CORRAL LOCATED IN LAKEPORT COMMONS CLOSED SUNDAY NIGHT.

EMPLOYEES SAY THEY WERE TOLD THE RESTAURANT WOULD NOT OPEN MONDAY AND THAT THEY NO LONGER HAD JOBS.

A STATEMENT FROM THE COMPANY CONFIRMS THE CLOSING AND SAYS THEY APPRECIATE THE SUPPORT OF THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY AND THE GUESTS WHO DINED WITH THEM.

NO REASON WAS GIVEN FOR THE CLOSING.