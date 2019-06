FANS & FRIENDS MOURN PASSING OF CURTIS ST. CYR

A WELL KNOWN LOCAL MUSICIAN WHO WAS THE VICE CHAIRMAN OF THE WINNEBAGO TRIBE OF NEBRASKA HAS PASSED AWAY.

A TRIBAL SPOKESMAN SAYS 60-YEAR-OLD CURTIS ST. CYR DIED SUDDENLY OVER THE WEEKEND.

ST. CYR PLAYED A KEY ROLE IN THE TRIBES TAKEOVER OF THE WINNEBAGO HOSPITAL.

HE WAS BEST KNOWN AS A MUSICIAN, PLAYING HARMONICA AND SINGING VOCALS WITH HIS BLUES BAND CURTIS ST. CYR AND THE KALICO KATS.

ST. CYR PLAYED AT SATURDAY IN THE PARK AT LEAST EIGHT TIMES, MORE THAN ANY OTHER ACT.

HE WAS ALSO ACTIVE IN POWWOW DRUM GROUPS.

Photo courtesy Kimberly McHenry