ERNST KICKS OFF 2020 RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGN

Iowa Republican U.S. Senator Joni Ernst kicked off her bid for re-election in 2020 this weekend.

Ernst held her fifth annual “Roast and Ride” fundraiser, Saturday morning with a 49-mile motorcycle ride from Des Moines to Boone, then a barbecue Saturday afternoon at the Central Iowa Expo grounds.

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who served nearly two years as President Trump’s Ambassador to the United Nations, was the event’s keynote speaker.

Three Democrats have announced they’re running for their party’s nomination, to face Ernst in 2020.