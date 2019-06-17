AVILA PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER

A Sioux City man charged in a 2018 fatal assault on 4th Street is pleading not guilty in the case.

24-year-old Ray Avila is charged with involuntary manslaughter, assault causing serious injury and flight to avoid prosecution.

The plea was filed in a written arraignment Monday morning.

He also entered a notice of intent to the court to rely on the defense of self defense.

31-year-old Peter Johnson of Sioux City died days after Avila allegedly punched him in the head.

Johnson fell and struck his head on the concrete.

Trail has been set for August 20th in Woodbury County District Court.

Avila remains held in the Woodbury County Jail on $50,000 bond.