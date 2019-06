THREE BLOCK SECTION OF DOWNTOWN DOUGLAS ST. TO BE CLOSED THIS WEEK

A THREE BLOCK SECTION OF DOUGLAS STREET IN THE DOWNTOWN AREA OF SIOUX CITY WILL BE CLOSED FOR REPAIRS THIS WEEK.

THE CITY’S ENGINEER DIVISION SAYS THE OLD ASPHALT WILL BE MILLED AWAY ON DOUGLAS BETWEEN 3RD AND 6TH STREETS, FROM MILWAUKEE WIENER UP TO THE PUBLIC LIBRARY PARKING LOT.

THE CONTRACTOR WILL THEN REPAVE THE STREET.

THE WORK WILL BEGIN MONDAY MORNING AND IS EXPECTED TO LAST THROUGH FRIDAY, WEATHER PERMITTING.