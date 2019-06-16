SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED IN DOUBLE MURDER FOUND DEAD IN NEBRASKA JAIL

A Sioux City man suspected of a double-homicide in Douglas, Nebraska on March 23rd has apparently taken his own life.

36-year-old Brindar Jangir was found unresponsive in his cell early Sunday morning at the Lincoln, Nebraska Correctional Center.

Prison authorities were unable to revive him and say his death is an apparent suicide.

Jangir was being held on charges of first degree murder for allegedly shooting Randal and Annette Grimes in their Douglas, Nebraska home.

Court documents say the Grimes were the parents of a woman Jangir lived with in Sioux City until she moved out March 12th.

The affidavit says she told officers Jangir threatened to kill her and her parents if she ever left him.

Jangir was arrested in late March in California by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents.

Earlier this month a judge ordered Jangir to undergo a mental competency evaluation.

Authorities say a grand jury will be called to investigate Jangir’s death.

Updated 10:15am 6/17/19

