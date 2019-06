FLOYD BOULEVARD ACCIDENT CLAIMS LIFE OF PEDESTRIAN

A TRAFFIC ACCIDENT LATE SATURDAY NIGHT HAS CLAIMED THE LIFE OF A MALE VICTIM WHO WAS WALKING IN THE 1300 BLOCK OF FLOYD BOULEVARD.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE VICTIM WAS WALKING IN THE ROADWAY WHEN HE WAS STRUCK BY THE VEHICLE JUST BEFORE 11:30PM.

THE DRIVER OF THE VEHICLE WAS AT THE SCENE WHEN POLICE ARRIVED AND HAD BEEN DRIVING NORTH ON FLOYD BOULEVARD WHEN THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED.

THE VICTIM WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.

HIS NAME HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED.

NO CHARGES HAVE BEEN FILED AT THIS TIME.

THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.