SOUTH SIOUX CONTINUES TO STUDY FUTURE OF BIG OX PLANT

THE CITY OF SOUTH SIOUX CITY IS CONTINUING TO STUDY THE FUTURE OF THE BIG OX ENERGY PLANT.

PRODUCTION AT THE PLANT HAS BEEN SUSPENDED FOR THE PAST FEW WEEKS, AND MAYOR ROD KOCH SAYS THE CITY HOPES THE PLANT CAN SOMEHOW BE UTILIZED AGAIN IN THE FUTURE:

OC………….LOOK OVER THE EQUIPMENT. :22

THE MAYOR SAYS THAT INSPECTION DOES NOT MEAN THE CITY WILL TAKE OVER OR PURCHASE THE PLANT:

OC……….PROACTIVE ABOUT IT. :28

KOCH SAYS THE CITY WANTS TO MAKE SURE WHOEVER TAKES OVER THE $40 MILLION DOLLAR PLANT WILL OPERATE IT PROPERLY:

OC………..INDUSTRIES OUT THERE. :15

THE MAYOR SAYS THE STUDY ON THE PLANT’S FUTURE WILL CONTINUE AND THAT THERE IS NO ACTION PENDING ON IT BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLANNED ANY TIME SOON.