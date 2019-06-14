Morningside softball represented overseas

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (Morningside College) – The trio of sophomores Carson Cameron (Herman, Neb.) and Lexie Stolen (Sioux City, Iowa) and juniorMackenzie Lose (Indianola, Iowa) are among a group of six Great Plains Athletic Conference student-athletes competing in and touring across Italy Friday, June 14, through Monday, June 24.

All three Mustangs add the honor to an impressive 2019 campaign in which they assisted in Mside’s sharing the conference regular season title, winning the postseason league championship and playing in the first round of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ tournament. Cameron and Lose each gained first team all-GPAC awards, while Stolen was an honorable mention selection.

Head coach Jessica Jones-Sitzmann’s team representatives join three members of the University of Jamestown roster on the Beyond Sports tour. The U.S. collegiate squad is scheduled to play four Italian club squads over the span while touring Rome, Vatican City, Florence and other destinations.