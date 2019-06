The South Sioux City Fire Department wants to remind residents that there are new rules regarding when fireworks may be set off in town.

Fireworks may be legally used in South Sioux City only from July 1st to July 5th between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

The change in the ordinance was passed by the South Sioux City Council last September 10th.

Residents may also shoot off fireworks at the end of the year from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. on December 31st and January 1st in the New Year.