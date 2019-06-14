CHANGES PLANNED FOR RIVERSIDE BOULEVARD

Some changes are being planned for Riverside Boulevard in Sioux City.

The Iowa Department of Transportation will hold a public information meeting on Tuesday, June 25th to discuss changing the street from four lanes to three from War Eagle Drive to Pacquette Avenue.

The project would also include hot-mix asphalt resurfacing and A-D-A sidewalk improvements.

The meeting will take place at the Sioux City Riverside Lutheran/New Hope Community Church located at 1817 Riverside Blvd. from 4pm to 6pm on June 25th.

Iowa DOT staff will informally discuss the proposed improvements.