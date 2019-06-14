BRANSTAD TAKES THE WITNESS STAND IN CHRIS GODFREY LAWSUIT CASE

Former Iowa Governor Terry Branstad is on the witness stand today (Friday) in a Des Moines courtroom.

Branstad was sued seven years ago, accused of pressuring State Workers Compensation Commissioner Chris Godfrey to resign because Godfrey is gay.

The former governor who is now the U.S. Ambassador to China denies the allegation:

Branstad testified that he knew he did not have the authority as governor to force Godfrey to resign, but Branstad said he wanted to appoint a new workers comp commissioner after hearing complaints from the business community.

Branstad was questioned this (Friday) morning by Godfrey’s attorney.

The private attorney hired to defend Branstad in this case will question the former governor this afternoon.