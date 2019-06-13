REPAIRS CONTINUE ON FLOOD STRICKEN SOUTHWEST IOWA HIGHWAYS

Progress continues to be made on flooded sections of Interstate 29 in southwest Iowa.

D-O-T planner Scott Suhr says traffic started moving Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 29 from Interstate 680 to the Missouri border, but there is more work to do on that stretch.

Suhr says they used one repair technique in particular that held up after the floodwater came up a second time.

There are still several stretches of highway that floodwaters are preventing from being repaired and reopened.

Suhr says the DOT is waiting for that water to recede so they can inspect the pavement.