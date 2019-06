IOWA CONGRESSMAN STEVE KING HAS SCHEDULED A TOWN HALL MEETING IN SIOUX COUNTY THIS SATURDAY.

THE 4TH DISTRICT REPUBLICAN WILL SPEAK AT THE ALTON COMMUNITY CENTER FROM 9AM UNTIL 10AM.

THIS WILL BE KING’S 17TH TOWN HALL HELD IN THE DISTRICT THIS YEAR.

THE ALTON TOWN HALL IS LOCATED AT 1100 3RD AVENUE.