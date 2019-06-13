IRGC MUST STILL FINALIZE SPORTS BETTING RULES

Before sports betting may begin in Iowa’s casinos, the state’s Racing and Gaming Commission must finalize the regulations guiding that type of betting.

IRGC Administrator Brian Ohorilko says the commission is making progress on drafting those rules:

Ohorilko says they will hold a public hearing on the rules at their July 11th meeting, and could vote on approving them at the end of July.

He says it is possible you might be able to legally place a bet in Iowa on the first college football games of the year.

Ohorilko says that timeline is based on everything falling into place without delay.

The I-R-G-C’s July 11th meeting will be held at the Prairie Meadows Racetrack and Casino in Altoona.