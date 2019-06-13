CARLIN TO CHAIR SENATE VETERANS AFFAIRS COMMITTEE

State Senator Randy Feenstra’s resignation as chair of the Iowa Senate Ways and Means Committee spurred Republican party leadership to shuffle committee assignments.

Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver named Senator Jake Chapman of Adel to replace Feenstra as chairman of Ways and Means.

Whitver also appointed Council Bluffs Senator Dan Dawson to chair the Senate Commerce Committee.

And Senator Jim Carlin of Sioux City will serve as chairman of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee.

Carlin says he looks forward to passing legislation to support Iowa’s veterans and thank them for their service.”