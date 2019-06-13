BIODIESEL BLENDER UNIT DEDICATED IN SIOUX CITY

A new biodiesel blending terminal has opened in Sioux City.

Andy Richard, CEO of Sapp Brothers, says the facility is located near the Magellan Oil Terminal just off of Business Highway 75 north on Frelon Drive:

Fuel suppliers will have 24/7 access and Richard says the biodiesel will be sourced from soybeans:

Richard says using biodiesel has two beneficial economic impacts:

Area companies like AGP and Renewable Energy Group make the biodiesel for the blending process.

Iowa ranks first in the nation for biodiesel production with the capacity to produce almost 400 million gallons per year and ranks second for soybean production, harvesting nearly 565 million bushels in 2018.