SIOUX CITY WOMAN PLEADS GUILTY TO METH DISTRIBUTION CHARGE

A Sioux City woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.

35-year-old Winona Freemont was convicted of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine within a protected location.

Freemont admitted that from July, 2017 through April of 2018 she participated in the distribution of more than 500 grams of pure meth in Sioux City, including at a residence that was within 1000 feet of Cook Park.

Sentencing before U.S. District Court Chief Judge Leonard Strand will be set after a presentence report is prepared.

Freemont remains in custody of the United States Marshals.

She faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment.