PARTS OF I-29 AND I-680 RE-OPEN TO TRAFFIC

Mobility between Omaha and Council Bluffs improved Wednesday afternoon when Interstate 29 between I-680 near Crescent and N. 25th Street in Council Bluffs and I-680 from I-29 to the Nebraska border reopened to traffic.

All lanes of I-29 there are open, but traffic will not be allowed to continue north of I-680 on I-29.

For I-680, both westbound lanes are now open and one eastbound lane is available for traffic.

The area has been closed since late May due to flooding for a second time this spring.

Other segments of I-29 south of Council Bluffs, as well as U.S. 34, Iowa 2, Iowa 275 and Iowa 333 remain closed.

Iowa DOT Traffic Camera photo at I-680 Exit One