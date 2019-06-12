LE MARS ICE CREAM DAYS BEGINS WITH WELLS PARLOR DEDICATION

The annual Ice Cream Days celebration is underway in Le Mars, and the self proclaimed Ice Cream Capitol of the world showed off its crown jewel to the governor and others on Wednesday.

The newly expanded Wells Visitor Center & Ice Cream Parlor was dedicated with a ribbon cutting.

Wells C-E-O Mike Wells says the new name emphasizes a new focus for the nearly 19,000 square foot facility:

Wells goal is to more than double the 240,000 visitors who have annually come to the ice cream parlor in past years:

Governor Kim Reynolds says the Wells Blue Bunny ice cream brand has helped Iowa reach the top 5 nationally in two categories:

Reynolds says she enjoys the ice cream sandwiches and bomb pops.

The improved parlor now has an outdoor rooftop patio with seating for 49 people, an event center that holds 100 with table seating and room for 157 people in the parlor to enjoy their ice cream treats.