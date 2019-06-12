IOWA ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME EXPANDS

The exhibits in the Iowa Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame have moved to a new space in Arnold’s Park.

They are now located in the same building that houses the Iowa Great Lakes Maritime Museum in the entertainment complex in Arnold’s Park.

The Hall of Fame had been in the Roof Garden next to the amusement park.

The Roof Garden was demolished and is being rebuilt as part of the multimillion-dollar Restore the Park campaign.

The new Hall of Fame museum has three times more space than the old version for the photos, videos and memorabilia from bands, musicians and radio personalities.

The 2019 induction ceremonies are scheduled for August 31st and September 1st in Arnold’s Park.

AP contributed to this story