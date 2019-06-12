FEENSTRA STEPS DOWN AS IOWA SENATE WAYS & MEANS CHAIRMAN

Iowa Republican State Senator Randy Feenstra of Hull has stepped down as chair of the Senate Ways and Means Committee.

Feenstra has chaired the powerful committee since Republicans regained a senate majority.

He says he is stepping down to allocate more time to his run for Iowa’s 4th district Congressional seat

OC………..efforts on that. :10

Feenstra points to the income tax reform bill in 2018 that was the largest income tax cut in Iowa history as a major accomplishment.

He says he will still be very involved on state tax reform efforts in 2020 in the senate:

OC……….go down the path. :21

Feenstra has one year left in his current senate term, and says he has a lot of things left to accomplish there:

OC……….system in Iowa. :17

He says those will be his primary issues of focus in the state senate while he continues his Congressional campaign.