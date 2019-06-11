TRUMP & BIDEN TO BOTH VISIT IOWA TUESDAY

After months of jabbing from afar, President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden are both visiting Iowa today, a state that’s critical to their political futures.

The former vice president will speak in Ottumwa, hoping to hold his party’s front-runner role.

Trump seeks to shore up support in the state he wrested from Democrats in 2016.

Trump begins his trip in Council Bluffs to speak at Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy, which produces and sells the corn-based fuel additive ethanol.

He will later address an Iowa GOP dinner in Des Moines.

Biden is coming two days after nearly 20 Democratic rivals were in Iowa for a state party dinner.

Several took verbal shots at him over his absence.

Photo courtesy CBS News