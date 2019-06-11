RICKETTS SIGNS ALBRECHT’S INFORMED CONSENT BILL INTO LAW

Governor Pete Ricketts has signed LB-209 into law, a bill that updates Nebraska’s informed consent law.

The measure was a priority bill for State Senator Joni Albrecht of Thurston, and requires physicians who prescribe the abortion pill to inform the mother that if she changes her mind after taking the pill (mifepristone), it may be possible to continue her pregnancy.

Albrecht says her goal in introducing the bill was to ensure that every woman seeking an abortion receives the information she needs and deserves to make a truly informed and voluntary decision.

She says it is a pro-life, pro-woman bill.

Ricketts says Nebraska is a pro-life state, and Senator Albrecht’s bill strengthens the informed consent law to give women full access to their medical options for preserving the life of a preborn baby.

The bill also directs the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to publish information so that women can find a qualified health care professional to administer the reversal process.

It was approved by the Legislature by a vote of 36-12.