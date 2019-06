MISSOURI RIVER RE-OPENS TO NAVIGATION WITH A CAUTION

THE U.S. COAST GUARD HAS RE-OPENED THE MISSOURI RIVER TO COMMERCIAL AND RECREATIONAL NAVIGATION TRAFFIC IN THE SIOUX CITY AREA.

THE RIVER WAS RE-OPENED TUESDAY AFTERNOON FROM MILE MARKER 750 NORTH OF SIOUX CITY DOWNSTREAM TO NAPOLEON, MISSOURI AT MILE MARKER 330.

HOWEVER THE COAST GUARD AND ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS ARE STILL ADVISING AGAINST RECREATIONAL BOATING BECAUSE OF DEBRIS IN THE WATER AND HIGH RIVER LEVELS.

A SLOW, NO WAKE ZONE HAS BEEN ESTABLISHED FOR SOUTH SIOUX CITY FROM MILE MARKERS 728 THROUGH 734.

A SIMILAR ZONE HAS BEEN ESTABLISHED IN THE PLATTSMOUTH, NEBRASKA AREA.