The Laurel Bit and Bridle 4-H Club has received a grant to help with flood repairs at the Cedar County Fairgrounds in Hartington.

U.S. Cellular’s Community Connections has donated $1000 to the club.

The 4-H Club signed up online and completed online activities that earned them the money.

Since the program launched in 2015, U.S. Cellular has awarded more than $1.3 million to nearly 2,900 groups that include traveling sports teams, STEM programs, school marching bands and dance squads.