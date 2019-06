CITY COUNCIL APPROVES 2ND READING OF BUILDING FEE INCREASES

THE SIOUX CITY COUNCIL HAS APPROVED SECOND READING OF A PROPOSAL TO INCREASE BUILDING PERMIT FEES FOR BOTH RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIAL STRUCTURES.

CITY INSPECTIONS MANAGER DARREL BULLOCK SAYS THE CITY HAS NOT INCREASED RESIDENTIAL FEES IN OVER 20 YEARS, AND COMMERCIAL FEES SINCE 2012:

OC………500% BEHIND. :20

THE PROPOSED CHANGES INCLUDE INCREASING A SINGLE FAMILY DWELLING BASE PERMIT FEE FROM $635 TO $700 AND TWO FAMILY RESIDENCE FROM $1270 TO $1400.

JEFF REINDERS, PRESIDENT OF THE SIOUX CITY CONSTRUCTION LEAGUE, TOLD THE COUNCIL HIS MEMBERS DECIDED TO SUPPORT THE PROPOSED INCREASES:

HIS MEMBERS DECIDED TO SUPPORT THE PROPOSED INCREASES

LOCAL REALTOR DICK SALEM OBJECTED TO THE INCREASES:

OC…………..SKYROCKET. :14

THE COUNCIL VOTED 3-0 TO APPROVE SECOND READING.

MAYOR BOB SCOTT AND ALEX WATTERS WERE ABSENT FROM MONDAY’S MEETING.

THE 3RD FINAL VOTE IS SET FOR NEXT MONDAY.