RUDY GIULIANI TO KEYNOTE ANNUAL SIOUXLAND CHAMBER MEETING

THE MAN WHO WAS MAYOR OF NEW YORK CITY DURING THE 9-11 TERRORIST ATTACKS WILL BE THE KEYNOTE SPEAKER THIS FALL AT THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE’S ANNUAL MEETING.

CHAMBER BOARD CHAIRMAN NICK DE ROOS OF CF INDUSTRIES SAYS RUDY GIULIANI WILL SPEAK IN SIOUX CITY ON SEPTEMBER 17TH:

DEROOS SAYS GIULIANI’S SPEECH WILL BE ON PRINCIPLED LEADERSHIP IN THE FACE OF CHANGE AND CRISIS:

HE SAYS THIS YEAR’S EVENT WILL TAKE PLACE AT THE ORPHEUM THEATER INSTEAD OF THE SIOUX CITY CONVENTION CENTER AND NOT INCLUDE A DINNER:

TICKETS ARE ON SALE THROUGH THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER ORPHEUM BOX OFFICE.