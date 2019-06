ONE DEAD IN NORFOLK NEBRASKA STANDOFF

Authorities say a man suspected of shooting another man before a standoff with police officers has been found dead inside a Norfolk house.

Norfolk police say the body of 47-year-old Cory Dittman was found by officers who entered the home early Monday morning.

Police say he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Norfolk Police say the standoff began Sunday morning after Dittman shot 63-year-old Leone Bussey, who has undergone surgery.

Negotiators were unsuccessful in attempts to reach Dittman by phone.

Police say Dittman opened fire when officers fired tear gas into the house in an effort to make him surrender.

State prison records say Dittman had served time for arson and other crimes.