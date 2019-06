U.S.S. SIOUX CITY PARTICIPATES IN VIRGINIA HARBORFEST

THE U.S.S. SIOUX CITY TOOK PART IN WEEKEND FESTIVITIES DURING THE 43RD ANNUAL HARBORFEST CELEBRATION IN NORFOLK, VIRGINIA.

THE LITTORAL COMBAT SHIP TOOK PART IN A PARADE OF NAVAL VESSELS THAT CRUISED THE ELIZABETH RIVER IN NORFOLK.

IT WAS THE FIRST TIME A LITTORAL COMBAT SHIP HAD PARTICIPATED IN HARBORFEST.

MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC WERE ALLOWED TO TOUR THE VESSEL ON SATURDAY AND SUNDAY.

THE EVENT IS THE LONGEST RUNNING AND LARGEST FREE MARITIME FESTIVAL IN AMERICA.

Photo courtesy U.S. Navy/ Max Lonzanida