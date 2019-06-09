NEXT PHASE OF MORNINGSIDE AVENUE CONSTRUCTION TO BEGIN MONDAY

More road construction will affect traffic on Morningside Avenue beginning Monday.

Sioux City’s Engineering Division says Stage 2A of the Morningside Avenue Reconstruction Project from South Lakeport to South Nicollet will get underway.

The work will complete construction on the west two lanes of South Lakeport Street.

Work in Stage 2B of the will complete work on the east two lanes of South Lakeport Street.

The project is anticipated to take 64 days, not including weekends or holidays.

During Stage 2 work, through traffic will remain on South Lakeport, but lane restrictions will be in place.