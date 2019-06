MORE INFORMATION ON HIGHWAY 75 ACCIDENT

THE IOWA STATE PATROL HAS RELEASED MORE DETAILS ABOUT A FIVE VEHICLE ACCIDENT ON HIGHWAY 75 SOUTH OF HINTON ON FRIDAY AFTERNOON.

THE PATROL SAYS THE DRIVER OF A NORTHBOUND SEMI IN A TWO LANE CONSTRUCTION ZONE FAILED TO REALIZE THAT TRAFFIC HAD SLOWED AHEAD OF HIM.

THE DRIVER, 31-YEAR-OLD JASON BLIEK OF ROCK VALLEY, THEN CROSSED THE CENTER LINE TO AVOID A COLLISION, CLIPPED A VEHICLE, SWERVED BACK AND CLIPPED THREE OTHER VEHICLES.

THE SEMI AND ONE OF THE VEHICLES ALSO STRUCK THE CABLE BARRIER AND WENT INTO A DITCH.

TRAFFIC WAS BACKED UP AND DETOURED ON HIGHWAY 75 FOR SEVERAL HOURS BECAUSE OF THE ACCIDENT.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED.