MONTANA GOVERNOR STEVE BULLOCK TO SPEAK IN SIOUX CITY

Montana Governor Steve Bullock is the latest Democratic Presidential candidate to schedule an event in Sioux City.

Bullock will appear at a meet and greet at Bob Roe’s Point After at 5:30pm Monday.

Following that, he will speak at a private event to local Democrats at a Sioux City home for the local Truman Club.

His campaign staff says Governor Bullock has expanded Medicaid in Montana, making record investments in education, and passed some of the strongest campaign disclosure laws in the country.

Bullock will also speak at noon at the Better Days Cafe in Storm Lake.

Photo courtesy Bullock for President