AVILA RETURNED TO WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL

A Sioux City fugitive who was arrested in Mexico at the end of May on an involuntary manslaughter warrant has been returned to Woodbury county.

Federal authorities delivered 24-year-old Ray Avila from the Montgomery County Jail in Texas back to Sioux City on Saturday.

Avila had been resisting extradition to Iowa since his capture.

Avila is charged with involuntary manslaughter and assault causing serious injury in a July 2018 fatal assault on 4th Street in Sioux City.

U.S. Marshalls determined that Avila had fled to Mexico following the assault.

The search ended in Jalisco, Mexico, where Avila had family connections and was arrested there by Mexican authorities.

He is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on $50,000 bond.