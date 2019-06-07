THREE ARRESTED AFTER TWO STATE PURSUIT

Three South Dakota suspects are in custody following a pursuit early Friday that began in that state and ended near Le Mars.

Authorities say the incident originated in Canton, South Dakota, with the pursuit crossing over the Big Sioux River into Sioux County, then south into Plymouth County.

Both Plymouth County Sheriff’s Deputies and Le Mars Police participated in the pursuit and resulting arrests at around 1:30 a.m.

The vehicle was eventually stopped on 200th Street near Kestrel Avenue just outside of Le Mars near the Wells Enterprises corporate offices.

The three suspects who were charged include the driver, 29-year-old Lucas Packard for aggravated eluding.

A passenger 27-year-old William Highhawk was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The second passenger, 22-year-old Natasha Demarrias, was arrested on an active warrant for the Department of Corrections for a parole violation.

The three suspects were taken to the Plymouth County Jail.